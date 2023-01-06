BEAVERTOWN — Shady Brook Campground owner David Mull realized he missed out on an opportunity when the new 18-hole disc golf course at Faylor Lake in Beaver Springs started attracting hundreds of visitors.
“From the weekend it opened (in fall 2021), I’ve been getting calls,” he said of disc golfers from across the East Coast who have regularly rented his four cabins, tents and RV sites at the Beavertown campground open between April and October.
“It’s a nationally recognized golf course and people are traveling a long distance to get here. If I’m benefitting, the restaurants, gas stations and other businesses in the area are, too.”
The popularity of disc golf has surprised Mull.
While attending a trade show about eight years ago, he was persuaded to purchase a nine-hole disc golf course for his western Snyder County campground. He quickly regretted it and sold it back to the vendor before installing it.
Mull came to rue that decision and this year plans to install a course for campers and the non-lodging public.
According to a disc-golf app used by many players, the Faylor Lake site drew nearly 2,000 players from 20 states who registered to play about 6,000 rounds of golf last year, Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz said.
“And that’s just the people who are using the app,” said Commissioner Adam Ewig who has heard from businesses across the county, including hoteliers in the Selinsgrove area, that the disc golf course is a major draw.
Lee Zimmerman, co-owner of Zeiset Equipment hardware store near McClure, helped build and maintains the Faylor Lake course, has added an aisle of disc golf accessories due to the high interest.
The Faylor Lake disc golf course is one of the Valley attractions that has helped boost the hotel and lodging industry sooner than expected, said Andrew Miller, executive director of the Susquehanna River Valley Vistors Bureau.
During the COVID-19 pandemic when hotels and other lodging sites saw business nose dive due to significantly curtailed travel, industry experts anticipated business would start to pick up in 2024.
Miller said Valley business started to see an upturn much earlier. The Valley collected $100,000 more in room tax during the peak season of April to September 2022 compared to the same period one year earlier.
“Last fall was absolutely packed with universities getting back on normal schedules. The fear of travel seems to be gone,” he said.
Part of the higher revenue is that franchise hotels are able to charge more than ever before, rates that Miller expects will start to decrease as more businesses across the country return to pre-pandemic levels.
One aspect of the business he hopes will remain is how Valley hotels have been able to serve patrons attending events farther away, such as Penn State home games and commencement, because of the much higher rates and demand in the more metropolitan area.
Miller said his office has been doing more digital advertising to attract, and track, these visitors to “better understand the visitor economy and fine-tune our marketing.”