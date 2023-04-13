SUNBURY — Veterans who have questions about programs and benefits which are available to them are invited to meet with an American Legion Department service officer from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 18 at 390 Washington Ave. in Sunbury.
Service Officer Bill McGovern, who is a 22-year veteran of the United States Air Force, will meet virtually with veterans or families of veterans to discuss anything from starting the process of securing benefits to programs and services for which veterans may be eligible.
If interested in scheduling an appointment, please call the office at 1-570-286-5885 or 1-800-924-9060.
Veterans can take the time to simply review their current benefits in order to ensure they are maximizing what they’ve earned and deserve for serving our country.
The office is staffed by employees of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, who are available to answer state government questions and assist with the property tax/rent rebate program.