Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow with rates greater than 1 inch per hour possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow-covered roads and reduced visibility will make travel very difficult. Gusty winds and heavy wet snow may result in downed trees and power outages. Snow will transition to mixed precipitation during the afternoon and evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... There is the potential for significant winter weather that may impact travel. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&