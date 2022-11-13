It is mid-November and the anticipation of the holidays ahead should be filling my life with joy and lists of things to do and gifts to buy. Instead, on this Sunday morning, my heart is broken.
Our Valley has lost another child who decided this world was not where he wanted to live. And, of course, my sadness is nothing compared to that of his family, friends, and classmates. The “why” and the “what else could we have done” questions will continue for a long time to come and there will likely never be an answer to those queries that will provide any real comfort.
What is it that makes us bully someone who is different? “No Irish” the signs said, “No long-haired people need apply,” the poet sang.
Fear, hate, lack of understanding. We have dealt with all of these emotions for more years than any of us have been alive. Our faith is supposed to help us understand, forgive and care for those who need us. No faith I know teaches us to bully those who are different and need our understanding.
It was appropriate to question whether John Fetterman’s stroke would make it impossible for him to serve in a role as important as senator. It was not OK to make fun of him because he struggled during a debate that must have been incredibly difficult for him.
COVID has brought illness and death and anger and conviction. Should we vaccinate? Should we wear masks? Should we close businesses? These were such difficult questions to answer for each of us.
I am a list-maker. When confronted with a difficult question like whether or not to vaccinate, I make a list — sometimes in my head, sometimes on paper. I am over 65 years of age. My adult child has multiple sclerosis. My mother is over 80. I will vaccinate.
Election day is over, but not all of the votes have been counted nationwide and angry people who have not yet taken their seats in congress are promising impeachments and investigations — again. And, in this unjust world, the folks who planned the assault on our Capitol have sometimes been lauded as heroes. Guns in the arms of angry 18 year-olds cause unbelievable grief. And, in Ukraine, the people who have protected their democracy with sacrifice, passion and commitment are about to endure a winter without heat and electricity.
And, most sadly, young people who should be filled with hope and joy and making plans for their future choose to bully and make fun of those they don’t understand or refuse to understand. Hateful people doing hateful things have always existed, but in a world of electronic transmissions and faceless accusations, their actions are magnified in a way most of us can’t begin to comprehend.
We adults need to set better examples for our children. We need to encourage more conversation and less texting. We need to make sure our children understand that it is not possible to convey really important emotions in a text. “Thoughts and prayers” is a standard reply when a death is announced. It is too simple. It lacks emotion and feeling. There is no comfort there for a grieving family.
However, words that bully have the opposite effect. People who text mean things they know are mean or think are funny can’t or won’t anticipate the world of hurt that might be caused by those thoughtless words that are texted and retested and retweeted and repeated.
There aren’t many things I know for sure, but I do know that kindness, love, understanding and a helpful heart are part of the solution. Returning to a world where we go to the movies, to concerts and picnics and Thanksgiving celebrations will also help, and parents who recognize a problem that needs to be discussed in every household will be an important part step. Instead of asking your child if he or she is bullying other children, ask if they have witnessed bullying, the conversation can begin there.