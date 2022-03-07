Every description of St. Patrick's Day should include a tribute to Leprechauns.
These little Irish fairies originally wore red, but for many many years have worn a green jacket and hat. Sometimes they carry a pipe, sometimes a cobbler's hammer, and sometimes a beer. Most importantly, they know where the pot of gold is at the end of the rainbow. There are no female Leprechauns, so it is somehow appropriate that a Leprechaun's treasure is at the end of an ever-elusive rainbow.
Other famous locations that are turned green: The North Fountain at the White House, the Coliseum in Rome and the Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio De Janeiro.
Here is what some folks had to say about celebrating St. Patrick's Day ...
Julie Men"St. Pat's is not really a thing at our house — we're PA Dutch. However, I do make soda bread for my Mom. She's a firm believer in the saying "any bread is good bread."
Jean Knouse, editor for Inside Pennsylvania said, "After two years of few celebrations, I am looking forward to handing out green Irish cobbler's hammer pops from Purity in Lewisburg. And, I won't be making corned beef and cabbage, but I will make mashed potatoes and tint them green.