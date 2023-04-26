It has been awhile since my occasional adversary Harry Prentiss singled me out for criticism, but he has done so in his letter of April 7.
He refers to my argument in a recent column that southern whites, long after slavery and segregation, are still working to keep Black people down. He criticizes me for “blaming past behaviors,” for present woes.
The overwhelmingly Republican Tennessee State House of Representatives voted to expel two Black Representatives, while voting not to expel a white Representative.
All three (Democrats) stood accused of the same offense: Leading a protest against the legislature’s inaction on gun control in the wake of the recent killings at a church school in Nashville.
Legislative leaders denied that race was a factor in this split decision, but how else do you explain expelling two Blacks and keeping a white who’s accused of the same offense?
Looks to me like the Tennessee legislators were seeking to put the Blacks in their place.
John Peeler,
Lewisburg