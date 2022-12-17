Hi Toni: I am turning 65 in March, and I was surprised when Social Security told me to go online to sign up for Medicare. There is not a local Social Security office open that can help me with the online application process. The Social Security rep suggested that I need a “My Social Security Account” to begin the process.
I am concerned that if I go online, I will have to begin receiving my Social Security check. I do not want to begin my Social Security check until I am 70.
Can you please explain in simple terms where to go online, so that I can enroll in Medicare the right way? I am working part-time and do not have employer benefits. I desperately need to start Medicare benefits in March.
— Carla from Arizona
Carla: With budget problems, the Social Security Administration discovered how much payroll could be saved by having Americans enroll online. Carla, the good news is that starting a “My Social Security Account” online does not begin your Social Security check.
People who are already receiving Social Security benefits at least 90 days prior to turning 65 will be automatically enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B when they become eligible.
But for those who are not receiving Social Security benefits before age 65, Medicare has no idea that you are turning 65 and should be receiving your Medicare card with Parts A and/or B. (Chapter 1 of my Medicare Survival Guide Advanced edition explains ways to enroll in Medicare.)
Carla, you mentioned that you are not receiving your Social Security check, not working full-time with true company benefits, and that Social Security advised you to enroll online. The best time to enroll in Medicare is 3 months prior to turning 65 by visiting www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare.
When you begin the process of enrolling in Medicare, Social Security will ask if you have a have a “My Social Security Account.”
If you DO have a “My Social Security Account,” have your username and password handy to fill in the Medicare application.
If you DO NOT have a “My Social Security Account,” visit www.ssa.gov/myaccount to register yourself (and your spouse if you are married) for an account — several months (if possible) before applying for Medicare. That way, you should be able to enroll in Medicare during your 7-month initial enrollment period (3 months before you turn 65, the month you turn 65, and three months after you turn 65).
Because of the closing of local Social Security offices during the pandemic, if you have any problems opening a “My Social Security Account,” you now must call your local Social Security 800-number (or 1-800-772-1213) and inform the Social Security agent.
Once your “My Social Security Account” is established, you will need the following the information you to submit to Medicare (www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare):
1) Name, Social Security number, gender, and date of birth
2) Address, phone number, email address
3) Citizenship information regarding you
4) Responses to questions about your health benefits
After you submit your Medicare application online, you can view your receipt, which explains what, if any, additional information may be needed (such as a marriage license, if you are short of 40 quarters and applying under your spouse’s Medicare benefits, or your citizenship papers).
You should then be able to view your Benefit Verification Letter in your “My Social Security Account” to obtain your Medicare number and Part A and/or B dates, or you can wait for your new Medicare Card to arrive in the mail.
Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. She spent more than 27 years as a top sales leader in the field. For a Medicare checkup, email: info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664. You can now visit www.seniorresource.com/medicare-moments to listen to her Medicare Moments podcasts and get other information for boomers/seniors.