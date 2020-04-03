Instructions on how to make a mask at home.
Materials needed:
• Fabric (100% cotton is most effective)
• Fabric Ties
• Scissors
• Sewing machine or a needle and thread
Instructions:
• Measure and cut two pieces of fabric in a rectangle pattern to fit snugly around the face (size 12 inches by 6 inches is standard for adults)
• Tightly sew both layers together on all edges
• Cut fabric ties to fit around the ears
• Sew the ties to the insides of the mask on the smaller edge, repeat on both sides
• Resew the sides to ensure a tight seal between both pieces of fabric and the earpiece
Tutorials/Resources:
• https://www.nytimes.com/article/how-to-make-face-mask-coronavirus.html