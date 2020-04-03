Instructions on how to make a mask at home.

Materials needed:

• Fabric (100% cotton is most effective)

• Fabric Ties

• Scissors

• Sewing machine or a needle and thread

Instructions:

• Measure and cut two pieces of fabric in a rectangle pattern to fit snugly around the face (size 12 inches by 6 inches is standard for adults)

• Tightly sew both layers together on all edges

• Cut fabric ties to fit around the ears

• Sew the ties to the insides of the mask on the smaller edge, repeat on both sides

• Resew the sides to ensure a tight seal between both pieces of fabric and the earpiece

Tutorials/Resources:

https://www.nytimes.com/article/how-to-make-face-mask-coronavirus.html

