Howard B. Douthat, 60, of Shickshinny, died Wednesday evening, Oct. 20, 2021, at home.
Born Feb. 8, 1961, in Berwick, he was a son of Burton Douthat and the late Judith (Titus) Douthat.
He was a 1979 graduate of Northwest Area High School. Howard did undergraduate and graduate work at Penn State, receiving a master’s degree in engineering. He first worked at Quad Graphics, Hazleton, and last worked for Hydro, Mountain Top.
Surviving in addition to his father are his wife of 31 years, Suzanne Lennon; a son, Christopher Douthat, and a daughter, Cassidy Douthat, both of Danville; stepmother, Linda Douthat; four brothers, Michael, James, Chris, and Gary Douthat; a sister, Kim Szczepanski; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
His wife and daughter would like to thank their coworkers at Geisinger Medical Center, who have been extremely generous with their support.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no services.
