Howard Beck Lilley, 86, of Lamplight Lane, Lewisburg, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at Milton Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born in Mazeppa on Jan. 22, 1935, he was the son of the late Charles and Ethel (Miller) Lilley. He was married in 1960 to the former Kay M. Robenolt who survives.
Beck was a 1953 graduate of Lewisburg High School and he worked at ConAgra from where he retired in 1999. Earlier in life, he was a farmer. Beck attended Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church. He served in the Army from 1955-1957.
He is survived by his wife, Kay; three sons, David and wife Antonia of North Carolina, Jeffrey and wife Melissa of New Columbia, and Andrew and wife Sherry of Dunmore; and five grandchildren, Benjamin, Cassandra, Ian, Owen and Carter.
Beck was preceded in death by three brothers, Marlin, Harold, and John; and a sister, Dorothy Lloyd.
Following Beck’s wishes, there will be no services.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com