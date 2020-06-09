Howard L. “Sam” Walburn Sr., 84, of Walburn Road, Turbotville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at AristaCare at Loyalsock.
Born July 8, 1935, in Milton, he was a son of the late Elmer C. and Mary P. (Botts) Walburn. He married the former Mary A. Hill, on Nov. 8, 1953, and together they celebrated 52 years of marriage, until her passing on Dec. 18, 2005.
Howard worked and retired from GTE Sylvania of Montoursville for more than 30 years of service, and worked for Warrior Run School District. He was a life member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Lodge 1173, Selinsgrove.
Also, he was an avid camper and enjoyed butchering and playing card games.
He is survived by his son, Rick E. Walburn and his wife Karen, of Dewart; three daughters, Shirley K. Herriman, Brenda L. Nicholas and her husband Randy, both of Turbotville, and Tina Meixel and her husband Ken, of Allenwood; 14 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harold Walburn, of Montgomery, and Eugene Walburn, of Muncy; and one sister, Mary Macciocca, of Dewart.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Howard L. Walburn Jr.; son-in-law, Roger Herriman; five brothers, Elmer T. Sr., William R., Robert, Ken, and Allen Walburn; and sister, Eleanor Kulp.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. today and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Erwin C. Roux, Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Turbotville, officiating.
Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions in Sam’s memory be made to Selinsgrove Moose Lodge 1173, 40 W. Spruce St., Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.