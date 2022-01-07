Howard "Ritch" Snyder was taken into the arms of our Lord on Dec. 23, 2021.
Ritch was born the son of Marlin Snyder and loving mother Aulwyn Reader on June 23, 1950, in Sunbury.
Ritch was a 20-year veteran of the United States Navy, and a proud Seabee. After his service, Ritch continued to work within the civil service.
He was preceded in death by his father; his brothers, Larry, Barry and Jesse; and sister, Nancy.
Ritch leaves behind his mother, Aulwyn Reader of Sunbury; son, Michael, and daughter, Christy of Mifflinburg; former wife, Carol Manley of Wisconsin; brothers, Keith of York Haven, Craig of Millersburg, Roger of Northumberland and Donald of Danville; sisters, Patty of Ashland, Tina and Gena of Dornsife and Roxane of Sunbury; many loving nieces and nephews.
Ritch will be greatly missed by all who were a part of his life.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.