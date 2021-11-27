The Daily Item
Danville rotated quarterbacks Zach Gordon and Madden Patrick during Friday’s 28-0 loss to Neumann-Goretti, hoping to pressure the defense with a varied attack, and keep the Saints guessing.
Neumann-Goretti’s dominance at the line of scrimmage neutralized the running aspect of the game plan, and, in turn, limited the Ironmen to just 95 yards of total offense.
Gordon, a junior who returned to action after missing the previous week’s district final due to an illness, completed 5 of 11 passes for 72 yards. He was bottled up on the ground, losing 11 yards on seven rushes with a long of 8 yards on a first-quarter keeper.
Patrick, a freshman, who made a half-dozen starts this season in Gordon’s stead, was 5-for-10 for 27 yards and added 4 rushing yards on five carries. Patrick’s 12-yard gain in the third quarter, when he was flushed out of the pocket and made a beeline for the first-down marker, was Danville’s longest run of the game.
“Madden really was poised (Friday). He was throwing the ball very well, and we were able to go back and forth,” said Ironmen coach Mike Brennan. “We were planning on using Zach for a lot more of the quarterback runs, and it never really came to that. We went into the second half (trailing 14-0 and) throwing the ball more.
“We have two guys who we can clearly win with, and we just have to get them both ready for next season. It’s a unique situation to go into the season with, knowing you have two guys you can win with.”
—Scott Dudinskie
Developing trust
Southern Columbia sophomore quarterback Blake Wise now has started eight games this season for the Tigers, and despite not being asked to throw the ball much, coach Jim Roth feels that Wise is in complete control of Southern’s Delaware Wing-T offense.
After a 62-20 victory over Richland in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals at Coaches’ Stadium on Friday night, Wise has now thrown 10 touchdown passes, and hasn’t thrown an interception since throwing four in his first start against Wyomissing, the Tigers’ lone loss this season.
“He throws the ball well. He’s played long enough, but you hear it at every level — if your a new or inexperienced quarterback —if it’s not on your shoulders — and in our offense, it’s certainly not on (Blake’s) shoulders,” Roth said. “So we ask him to throw the ball occasionally, and he’s been able to do that with no pressure.”
And with the Tigers’ Wing-T offense, Wise is asked to do other things at the line of scrimmage.
“He is a calling a lot of the plays at the line. We give a basic play call,” Roth said. “He’s got to get to the line of scrimmage, read the defense, and call out the point of attack. He’s become very comfortable doing that.”
— Todd Hummel
Still alive
Despite committing three first-half turnovers, Danville was within two touchdowns at halftime thanks to a defense that created a pair of turnovers, two punts and a turnover on downs.
“I thought our defense battled,” said Brennan. “I thought they played as well as they could have played.”
Danville freshman Cameron Kiersch recovered a fumble in Neumann-Goretti territory with 3:27 left in a scoreless first quarter. The Saints forced a fumble on the next play to set up the game’s first score.
Then, late in the second quarter, the teams exchanged interceptions four snaps apart. Saints sophomore Khari Reed stepped in front of a pass intended for Carson Persing on the left sideline, ending a series that covered 29 yards to near midfield.
“Reed made that interception and kinda changed the feeling of the thing, confidence-wise, for us,” said Neumann-Goretti coach Albie Crosby.
Persing then won in man coverage to snare a slightly underthrown deep ball just outside of the end zone with 1:58 left in the half.
—Scott Dudinskie
Tying an impressive record
Gavin Garcia tied a school record in Friday’s win over Richland. Garcia scored six touchdowns — five rushing and one receiving – in the victory over the Rams.
That tied a school record set by current Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski in his playing days. Hynoski ran for five touchdowns, and recovered a fumble in the end zone in the Tigers’ 76-47 victory over Pius X at Harold L. Boling Memorial Field in Selinsgrove, exactly 17 years later. Hynoski ran for 409 yards in the game that was played on Nov. 26, 2004.
— Todd Hummel