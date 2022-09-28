football
HIGH SCHOOL
PENNLIVE.COM STATE RANKINGS
WEEK 5
CLASS 6A
1. St. Joseph's Prep (12) – 3-1 – 1
2. Garnet Valley (1) – 5-0 – 2
3. Emmaus (11) — 5-0 – 3
4. State College (6) – 5-0 – 4
5. North Allegheny (7) — 5-0 – 5
6. Coatesville (1) — 5-0 – 6
7. Harrisburg (3) – 3-1 – 9
8. McDowell (10) — 4-1 – 10
9. Hazleton (2) — 5-0 – NR
10. Central Bucks East (1) — 5-0 – NR
Teams to watch: Central York (3) 4-1, Cumberland Valley (3) 4-1, Downingtown East (1) 4-1, Hempfield (3) 4-1, Nazareth (11) 4-1.
CLASS 5A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
1. Upper Dublin (1) – 5-0 – 1
2. Imhotep Charter (12) – 2-2 – 2
3. Exeter Township (3) – 5-0 – 3
4. Upper St. Clair (7) — 5-0 – 8
5. Strath Haven (1) — 5-0 – 7
6. Roman Catholic (12) — 4-1 – 5
7. Chester (1) — 5-0 – NR
8. Solanco (3) — 5-0 – NR
9. Hempfield Area (7) — 5-0 – NR
10. Cathedral Prep (10) — 3-2 – 4
Teams to watch: Bethel Park (7) 4-1, Great Valley (1) 5-0, Peters Township (7) 4-1, Scranton (2) 5-0.
CLASS 4A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
1. Aliquippa (7) – 4-0 – 1
2. Bishop McDevitt (3) – 3-1 – 2
3. Jersey Shore (4) – 5-0 – 3
4. Central Valley (7) – 5-0 – 4
5. Meadville (10) – 5-0 – 7
6. McKeesport (7) – 5-0 – 8
7. Manheim Central (3) — 5-0 – 9
8. Pope John Paul II (1) — 5-0 – 10
9. Armstrong (7) — 4-1 – NR
10. Allentown C.C. (11) — 3-2 – 5
Teams to watch: Bethlehem Catholic (11) 3-2, Dallas (2) 5-0, Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 4-1, Valley View (2) 4-1, West Allegheny (7) 4-1.
CLASS 3A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Result
1. Wyomissing (3) – 5-0 – 1
2. Danville (4) – 5-0 – 2
3. Elizabeth Forward (7) – 5-0 – 4
4. Belle Vernon (7) – 2-2 – 5
5. Loyalsock (4) — 4-1 – 6
6. Avonworth (7) — 4-1 – 7
7. Penn Cambria (6) — 5-0 – 8
8. Lancaster Catholic (3) — 5-0 – 9
9. North Schuylkill (11) — 4-1 – 10
10. Hamburg (3) — 5-0 – NR
Teams to watch: Clearfield (9) 4-1, Neumann-Goretti (12) 2-1, Northwestern Lehigh (11) 4-1, Tyrone (6) 5-0, West Perry (3) 5-0.
CLASS 2A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
1. Farrell (10) – 4-1 – 1
2. Mount Carmel (4) – 5-0 – 2
3. Richland Township (6) – 5-0 – 4
4. Lakeland (2) – 5-0 – 5
5. Sharpsville (10) — 5-0 – 6
6. Steel Valley (7) — 4-0 – 7
7. Berlin Brothersvalley (5) — 5-0 – 8
8. Bedford (5) — 5-0 – 9
9. Beaver Falls (7) — 4-1 – 10
10. Dunmore (2) — 4-1 – NR
Teams to watch: Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 3-2, Neshannock (7) 4-1, Serra Catholic (7) 4-1, Southern Columbia (4) 3-2, Westinghouse (8) 5-0.
CLASS 1A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Result
1. Canton (4) – 5-0 – 1
2. Steelton-Highspire (3) – 3-1 – 2
3. Bishop Canevin (7) – 4-1 – 3
4. OLSH (7) – 5-0 – 4
5. Tri-Valley (11) — 5-0 – 6
6. Reynolds (10) – 4-1 – 7
7. Muncy (4) – 4-0 – 8
8. Redbank Valley (9) — 5-0 – 9
9. Penns Manor (6) — 5-0 – NR
10. Eisenhower (10) — 5-0 – NR
Teams to watch: Northern Bedford (5) 5-0, Northern Lehigh (11) 4-1, Rochester (7) 3-1, Windber (5) 4-1.
