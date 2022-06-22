Huanne Archbald, 77, of Northumberland, formerly of Sunbury, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
She was born July 23, 1944, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a daughter of the late Hugh and Esther K. (Harris) Archbald.
Huanne was a 1962 graduate of Selinsgrove High School. Following high school, she earned her nursing diploma at Geisinger School of Nursing and worked at numerous facilities as a registered nurse.
She attended St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Shamokin Dam.
Huanne loved to play golf and travel, especially her trips to Alaska and the Panama Canal. She enjoyed knitting and was an avid Penn State sports fan. Huanne was also a proud member of the Beta Sigma Phi International Chapter Laureate Omicron for decades where she helped with social events and fundraising.
Surviving are one son, Scott (Sandy) Groce; one daughter, Cherie (Craig) Wilhour; seven grandchildren, Jessica Weist, Zachary Groce, Dan Barnhart Jr., Kyle Sweeney, Shea Sweeney, Eric Wilhour, and Ellen Wilhour; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Ali (Robert) Slivinski; nieces and nephews, Brian Slivinski, Erin Hein, and Matthew Slivinski.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Willard Archbald.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.