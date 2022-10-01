The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. — Mark Hubbard ran off five straight birdies on the back nine and ended with a superb shot to 4 feet, giving him a 7-under 65 and a one-shot lead Saturday n the Sanderson Farms Championship as he goes for his first PGA Tour victory.
Hubbard has gone 163 starts over six years without winning, and this would be as good a chance as any. It’s his first time to hold a 54-hole lead on tour.
Mackenzie Hughes of Canada showed how much can change in so little time at the Country Club of Jackson.
Hughes sent his approach long on the 18th and faced a difficult putt up closely mown grass to a green and raced away from him. Right went it looked as though Hubbard might have a three-shot lead, Hughes holed the putt from 30 feet for birdie and a 68.
Hubbard was at 15-under 201, one shot ahead of Hughes.
Scott Stallings also in the mix when he chipped out of the bushes to 10 feet on the reachable par-4 15th to reach 14 under. But then after going 51 straight holes without a bogey, Stallings missed the fairways to the left on the 16th and 18th holes and made bogey on both of them.
He shot 68 and was three shots behind along with Honda Classic winner Sepp Straka (69) and Garrick Higgo (68), who bounced back nicely from a double bogey on the 12th hole when he had wedge in his hand from 119 yards in the fairway.
Thomas Detry of Belgium, who started the third round tied with Hughes, had only one birdie on a day of good scoring, shot 74 and fell seven shots behind.
Former PGA champion Keegan Bradley set the tone early with a 64 that left him four behind at the end of the day. On this course, it’s important to take advantage of a stretch on the back nine with a pair of par 5s and a reachable par 4.
That’s what the 33-year-old Hubbard did as well as anyone.
“I did a good job taking advantage of the gettable holes,” he said.
His streak of five birdies began on the par-5 11th with a pitch to tap-in range. He made a pair of 8-foot birdies on the next two holes, two-putted from 50 feet on the par-5 14th and then chipped nicely behind the green on the short 16th for a 4-foot birdie.
His day ended with a beautiful mid-iron that covered the flag and settled just to the right.
Hubbard’s best career finish is a runner-up finish in Houston in 2020. He didn’t have great expectations this week, mainly because of a minor injury. Seems his daughter accidentally knocked a knife off the table and onto his foot last week.
LPGA
THE COLONY, Texas — Charley Hull began the back nine with a double bogey and then settled down to salvage an even-par 71 on Saturday to share the lead with Xiyu “Janet” Lin going into the final round of The Ascendant LPGA.
Lin had missed a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole that would have given her the lead, settling for a 69 to join Hull at 11-under 202 at Old American Golf Club.
But on a breezy day in North Texas on firm turf, the final round figures to be wide open.
Lydia Ko bounced back from a double bogey on the par-3 11th hole by making four birdies over the next six holes and posted a 67. Celine Boutier had four birdies on the front nine on her way to a 66. They were one shot behind.
Another shot back was Maddie Szeryk, the LPGA rookie from Canada, who started the season with six missed cuts in a row and has yet to register a top-20 finish.
Lin already has been runner-up twice this year, in Thailand and Cincinnati.