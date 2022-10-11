HUGHESVILLE — With two goals in the second half from Sadia Ammar-Khodja and Hailey Sherwood, Hughesville knocks off Warrior Run in HAC-II action. The Spartans improve to 11-4 overall, and 4-2 in conference play.
Addy Ohnmess finished with eight saves for the Defenders (7-9, 3-5). Warrior Run hosts Towanda this Saturday afternoon for their next game.
Hughesville 2, Warrior Run 0
Second half
H-Sadia Ammar-Khodja; H-Hailey Sherwood.
Corners: H 5-1. Saves: Warrior Run 8 (Addy Ohnmess); Hughesville 4 (Bailey Gavitt).