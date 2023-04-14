DANVILLE — Hughesville captured the HAC-II match win by sweeping the Ironmen in singles action. After losing the first set 6-4 to Luke Friscia, John Finnegan won sets two and three 6-4, 6-4.
Danville (6-3, 4-3) won both doubles games to give them their two match points.
The Spartans improve to 8-1, and 6-0 in HAC-II play.
Hughesville 3, Danville 2
Singles
John Finnegan (H) def. Luke Friscia 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Mason Thomas (H) def. Nicholas Petrick 6-0, 6-0; Austin McKean (H) def. Stefan Kupas 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
Luke Hilkert & Collin Cummins (D) def. Jake Buck & Josh Myers 6-3, 7-5; Rocco Richards & Nick Hand (D) def. Brayden Walters & Michael Finnegan 6-0, 6-3.