HUGHESVILLE — Breanna Bobak (16) and Ali Anstadt (11) combined for 27 points as Hughesville (4-2) knocked off Lewisburg in HAc-crossover action.
The Spartans shutout the Green Dragons in the fourth quarter as part of a 12-0 spurt to clinch the game.
Keeley Baker had nine points for the Green Dragons, which lost their first game of the year. Maddy Moyers finished with eight points and six rebounds for the Lewisburg (3-1). Maddie Still had seven rebounds, four steals and an assist.
Hughesville 35, Lewisburg 30
Hughesville (4-2) 35
Ava Snyder 2 0-1 4; Kylie Temple 0 1-2 1; Vivian Drafler 1 1-2 3; Breanna Bobak 5 6-6 16; Ali Anstadt 5 0-0 11; Sadia Ammar-Khodja 0 0-2 0. Totals: 13 8-13 35.
3-point goals: Anstadt.
Did not score: Sara Stroup, Allyssa King, Alissa Hoffman.
Lewisburg (3-1) 30
Maddie Materne 1 0-0 3; Sydney Bolinsky 1 1-1 3; Maddy Moyers 2 3-4 8; Maddie Still 1 0-0 2; Elsa Fellon 1 1-1 3; Teagan Osunde 1 0-0 2; Keeley Baker 4 1-2 9. Totals: 11 6-8 30.
3-point goals: Materne, Moyers.
Did not score: Addie Wuerderman.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg;4;14;12;0 — 30
Hughesville;11;5;7;12 — 35