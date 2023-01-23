MIFFLINBURG — Despite her 16 points, six rebounds, and five steals, Ella Shuck and the Wildcats (7-8) came up short on the comeback against Hughesville in the HAC-crossover contest.
Mifflinburg trailed 40-27 going into the fourth quarter.
Hughesville 48, Mifflinburg 43
Hughesville (10-7) 48
Ava Snyder 2 3-5 8; Alli Anstadt 7 2-7 16; Lucy Meyers 0 1-2 1; Sara Stroup 2 0-0 6; Breanna Bobak 1 3-4 5; Allyssa King 1 0-0 2; Kylie Temple 3 0-0 6; Vivian Draper 1 2-3 4. Totals: 17 10-21 48.
3-point goals: Stroup 2, Snyder.
Did not score: Georgia Randall.
Mifflinburg (7-8) 43
Ella Shuck 4 7-12 16; Elizabeth Sheesley 3 0-0 8; Emily McCahan 2 2-2 6; Meg Shively 2 2-2 7; Jayda Tilghman 1 0-0 3; Natalie Osborne 1 0-0 3. Totals: 13 11-16 43.
3-point goals: Sheesley 2, Osborne, Shively, Shuck, Tilghman.
Did not score: Marissa Allen.
Score by quarters
Hughesville;13;16;11;8 — 48
Mifflinburg;8;11;8;16 — 43