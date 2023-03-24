HUGHESVILLE — The Spartans swept Selinsgrove in singles and doubles to clinch the HAC-crossover match. Christopher Feiler fell in the first singles game to John Finnegan in both sets 7-5 and 6-0.
Both doubles teams for the Seals took Hughesville to three sets in both games, but the Spartans won both games.
Hughesville 5, Selinsgrove 0
Singles
John Finnegan (H) def. Christopher Feiler 7-5, 6-0; Mason Thomas (H) def. Benjamin Rowan 6-0, 6-0; Austin Mckeon (H) def. Andon Kloostra 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
Jake Buch & Josh Myers (H) def. Joaquin Basu & McAlister DeFazio 1-6, 7-5, 6-2; Aiden McGinley & Brayden Walters (H) def. Lomond Rogers & Noah Scholl 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.