SUNBURY — The Spartans outscored the Braves 28-9 in the second quarter to put the game away. Joshua Heiney, Dylan Bieber, Jeffery Fenstamacher, and Landen King all scored in double figures as Hughesville (1-1) placed third in the Macy Minnier Tip-off Memorial Tournament.
Mason Deitrich scored 12 points for the Braves (0-2), and Cam Lenner finished with eight points.
Hughesville 64, Shikellamy 36
Hughesville (1-1) 64
Dylan Bieber 4 5-7 14; Carter Cowburn 0 0-4 0; Jeffery Fenstermacher 6 0-0 12; Cam Fetterman 0 2-4 2; Joshua Heiney 6 4-6 19; Luke Kaiser 1 0-0 2; Landen King 4 1-1 10; Ethan Woolcock 2 1-2 5. Totals: 23 13-24 64.
3-point goals: Heiney 3, Bieber, King.
Did not score: None.
Shikellamy (0-2) 36
Ryan Castillo 1 0-0 2; Mason Deitrich 4 4-4 12; Xavier Fashaw 1 0-0 2; Logan Fisher 1 0-0 2; Cam Lenner 3 0-0 8; Logan McAllister 1 0-0 2; Asher Moyer 0 1-4 1; Brady Wilson 3 1-2 7. Totals: 14 6-10 36.
3-point goals: Lenner 2.
Did not score: Joniel Bruno, Micah Moyer.
Score by quarters
Hughesville;14;28;13;9 — 64
Shikellamy;10;9;11;6 — 36