MIFFLINBURG — The visiting Spartans won a double header against Mifflinburg. In both matches Hughesville swept in both singles and doubles, including shutouts in all three singles games. The Wildcats drop to 0-5 and will travel to Central Columbia for their next match on Wednesday.
MATCH 1
Hughesville 5, Mifflinburg 0
Singles
Sarah Buck (H) def. Reyna Kirick, 6-0, 6-0; Kylie Kilgore (H) def. Morgan Traver, 6-0, 6-0; Annaka Burder (H) def. Kaylee Swartzlander, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Destini Flowers & Breanna Bobak (H) won via forfeit; Georgia Randall & Maya Snyder (H) won via forfeit.
MATCH 2
Hughesville 5, Mifflinburg 0
Singles
Sarah Buck (H) def. Reyna Kirick, 6-0, 6-0; Kylie Kilgore (H) def. Morgan Traver, 6-0, 6-0; Annaka Burder (H) def. Kaylee Swartzlander, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Destini Flowers & Breanna Bobak (H) won via forfeit; Georgia Randall & Maya Snyder (H) won via forfeit.