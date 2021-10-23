SUNBURY — Despite the damp and rainy weather, the Sunbury Fall for the Arts Festival people filled downtown Sunbury for the two-day event.
The Fall for the Arts Festival, hosted by the Sunbury Arts Council, in Sunbury, held a two-day event this past weekend that drew 75 vendors, which included food, coffee, and arts and crafts.
Vendor Shawna Dantonio, 29, of Allenwood, who owns Dantonio Designs, said she was happy to be part of the event despite the rain and coming off 2020 when COVID-19 canceled many events. "It's great just to be out again," she said. "I am so happy to see so many people out walking around."
Organizer Lindie Lloyd said she was thrilled with the turnout, despite the gloomy day.
"It rained but people still walked around and enjoyed themselves," she said. "We are just happy to see so many come out and enjoy themselves and we will continue to do this event and keep it growing."
Lewisburg residents, Kim Johnson, 48, and Kellie Petrovich, 46, said they were walking around enjoying the stands.
"I love these types of events," Johnson said. "This is where you can find so many nice Christmas gifts and just things for around the house."
Petrovich agreed.
"I was able to get a few things that I can give to family for the holidays," she said. "I am very impressed with this whole event and I am looking forward to next year's already."
The event kicked off Friday with kids decorating pumpkins, a pie-eating contest, a corn maze for kids, a hayride and a movie night at the gazebo in Cameron Park. The event was free to the public.
Miranda Dellinger, who owns the Buffalo Valley Trading Post, agreed with Dantonio.
"It's nice to see everyone and be able to be back outside doing these types of events," she said. "Despite the rain, it's a great time and a great day here."
The Sunbury Semiquincentennial Committee was also in attendance and thanked Lloyd for continuing to push festivals in the city. "We appreciate the time and energy Lindie (Lloyd) puts into these events," committee chair Jody Ocker said. "The Sunbury Arts Council is really bringing a positive vibe to the city and even with the weather not cooperating people came out to support the event."
Lloyd said she is already gearing up for next year.
"We will be planning right away," she said. "We want to continue to grow this and we thank everyone for all the support and help."