WILLIAMSPORT — Emotions were high as people hugged, celebrated and enjoyed a beautiful Saturday for the first Juneteenth Celebration planned by the regional chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People at Brandon Park in Williamsport.
“I will try not to become emotional today,” Melodie Carter-Shaw, Lycoming Tri-County chapter president said.
“Juneteenth is an important part of American history and getting the news that today is now a federal holiday.”
President Joe Biden signed a bill on June 17 that was passed by Congress to officially make June 19t a federal holiday.
The Senate approved the bill unanimously.
“We had this event planned for months but to get that news this week was like the cherry on top,” Carter-Shaw said Saturday while greeting the countless people arriving at Brandon Park. “I could not be happier today.”
As people made their way into the park to walk around and visit any of the dozen or more vendors set up or listen to the music being played, the message of love was very clear.
“What a great day and just look around and see all the colors here,” Kenesha Smith, 27, of Williamsport said. “You see people of all colors hugging each other and talking. What can be better than that?”
Artist Kalyn Gipe, 37, of Williamsport, was busy setting up her stand where she was selling her creations.
“It’s great just to see so many people coming together,” she said. “I was so excited for today and seeing so many people with smiles is just amazing to see.”
The Lycoming Tri-County NAACP, which reorganized in 2020, serves Lycoming, Clinton and Northumberland Counties. Saturday’s event was themed “Celebrating Who We Are.” Organizational partners include CommUnity Zone in Lewisburg and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way Diversity & Inclusion Impact Council.
Juneteenth marks the end to chattel slavery in the United States when federal troops entered Galveston, Texas, to ensure freedom to the last of the enslaved more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.
The event featured poetry, spoken word and dancing at the park’s bandshell. An open mic allowed for local artists to be showcased.
There were food trucks, art exhibits, informational and historical displays and even a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic filling the park.
“What a way for all of this to come together,” Carter-Shaw said. “We could not be happier with the turnout, the day and the week. Look out and just see the smiles and love that is here today. This is what our country is all about."
New members are still being sought for the Lycoming Tri-County NAACP. The chapter currently has working groups for voter registration, rights and education; Black history; public safety, police reform and civil rights. For more information, visit www.naacptricounty.wordpress.com, @LTC.NAACP.2348 on Facebook, call or text 570-360-9250, or email lycomingtricountynaacp@gmail.com.