I applaud the April 23 column “State’s public records laws are good, not great” highlighting Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law (RTKL). This important tool allows Pennsylvanians to hold school districts, local governments, police departments, and state agencies accountable by providing access to public records. Accountability cannot occur without transparency. The RTKL is equally important for its protections against the release of private information such as health records and private student information.
The RTKL allows a requester to ask for records and then appeal a denial of that request to the Office of Open Records (OOR). The OOR decides thousands of appeals per year at no cost to the requester, with less than 10 percent of those decisions being appealed to a court. Since 2020, the number of school district appeals have increased by 95%; that figure stands at 77% for counties. Clearly, the public is hungry for accountability.
Pennsylvania courts have levied significant fines and costs to agencies that failed to comply with the RTKL ranging from $1,500 to Bucks County earlier this month to over $100,000 against the PA Department of Corrections in 2020.
The OOR was created not only to decide appeals but also to assist Pennsylvanians in getting access to public records. Requesters can watch video trainings, browse step by step guides and use simple forms to make requests and if necessary, to file appeals, or contact the OOR with questions. All available here for free: www.openrecords.pa.gov.
Liz Wagenseller
Executive Director of the OOR