Federal prosecutors plan to seek a grand jury indictment of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter before the end of the month, according to court documents filed Wednesday.
The filing came in a gun possession case in which Hunter Biden was accused of having a firearm while being a drug user, though prosecutors did not name exactly which charges they will seek. He has also been under investigation by federal prosecutors for his business dealings.
Prosecutors under U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, newly named a special counsel in the case, said they expect an indictment before Sept. 29. Readers discussed the story online:
Jonathan Brett Kennedy: Okay. Just hope Eric and Don Jr. receive the same scrutiny.
Bobbie Faust: Biden — resign or be impeached ... with the rest of the Biden family ... money laundering — compromising our country!
Roxann Allen: Nothing will happen to him.
Thomas Rhodes: Everyone breaking the law deserves punishment. Hear that MAGA! Everyone. If Hunter is found guilty then he deserves his fate from a judge and jury.
Judy Bird: OMG! So freaking sick of his arrogant “my daddy will get me out of this” stupid smirk.
A 13-year-old Milton girl faces felony attempted homicide charges after state police said she tried to kill another person during an altercation Monday afternoon.
The Daily Item is not releasing the juvenile’s name until after any preliminary hearings are held or if charges are bound to Northumberland County Court and the girl remains charged as an adult.
According to a criminal complaint, troopers were dispatched to a home in Chillisquaque Township for a report of a domestic related incident. When troopers arrived they detained the teen and during a conversation the teen allegedly told police she could make one phone call and have the alleged victim and another person killed, according to a criminal complaint. Readers commented on social media:
Megan Roloson: Thankfully she wasn’t released to her parents on $25K bail but we need to put an end to even offering bail for people who are clearly a threat to others. Regardless of age.
Judy Bird: Parents aren’t watching phones.
Tracy Bowman Walshaw: Holy cow they start young!
Jennifer Leigh Wagner: This makes me want to homeschool my kids. What is this world coming to?
The Shikellamy School District All Sports Complex opened its doors to football fans Friday as the Braves hosted Mifflin County.
However, Mifflin County spoiled the Braves’ evening by a score of 23-6.
More than 1,000 people filled the new complex from both sides to get a new look at the turf playing field. Readers shared their thoughts on Facebook:
Becca Showalter: Not packed and in the lower 50th percentile in the state for education. Glad they spent millions on a football field!
Debbie Lada McLaughlin: Becca Showalter education is great at Shik. There is more to examine than a score on a test. Obviously, you’re not an educator.
Jeff Opp: Becca Showalter Wow ... And you’re from Cheltenham. ... Remember that school as I grew up in that area. ... Not that great of an education from that school. Sometimes high school isn’t about education, it’s about molding great young people for the future. ... Shik does a great job from the families I know. So carry on, Karen.
Jonny Hp: Becca Showalter That’s why you move to Danville.
Tim Reigle Jr.: Looks really packed from the picture.
Courtney Fogarty: Tim, no joke ... It was packed!
Lindsey Danley: They played a great game!
Jeffrey Murphy: Lots of schools going with turf. Blue Mountain just got it this year also!
Joseph W Smith Jr: Finally! I remember when Manheim Central fans showed up at your stadium for a playoff game and we were standing in line about 5 hours beforehand. There wasn’t enough seating for everyone and that was two hours before the game. I also remember one of the food workers calling a local grocery store and asking for all the hot dogs and buns they could get.