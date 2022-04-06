While a picture may speak a thousand words, it’s not the only way residents have documented the horrors of Hurricane Agnes.
Some have put the pain in verse and added melodies that flow like the river through the Valley. The memories transcend generations, inspiring not only survivors but their descendants.
“The hurricane took place before I was born, but my family’s history was very much affected by the event,” said 37-year-old Scott Tokarz.
Tokarz’s grandparents, mother, aunt and uncle lived in downtown Wilkes-Barre when Agnes hit. Over the years, they’ve shared stories about the hurricane with him.
“It was as if a line had been drawn in their lives. Every story was always prefaced with ‘before the flood’ or ‘after the flood,’” Tokarz said. “Not until I became an adult did I realize just how impactful this was and how the trajectory of their lives was so influenced by it.”
It was their stories that motivated him to write “Susquehanna Don’t Rise” for the Pennsylvania Heritage Songwriting Contest in 2018. Though it didn’t win, Tokarz recently entered it in the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association for its Songs of the Susquehanna project. The project, in its second year, asks musicians to submit their instrumentals or songs inspired by the Susquehanna River. Audiences can offer feedback on the submissions and then the organization selects several to be featured on a playlist.
For the melody of “Susquehanna Don’t Rise,” Tokarz experimented with a chord progression on acoustic guitar and worked on it until he said “everything fell into place.” Due to this, there was a very narrative feel to it and listeners can find themselves enraptured in the story. However,
the song was more than nine minutes long. Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky asked Tokarz to shorten it when he told Tokarz it would be included on the final playlist.
Zaktansky said “Susquehanna Don’t Rise” helped to create a diverse final playlist for the Songs of the Susquehanna project.
“We strive to include a wide variety of song types in our collection and it important for us to acknowledge songs that represent important historical aspects of the river. With this being the 50th anniversary of Agnes, it felt like a perfect fit,” he said. “Also, the song is pretty raw emotionally, not sugar coating things, which again felt like an important element to incorporate alongside a few of the lighter selections.”
Tokarz said he was flattered to be included.
“This was an excellent opportunity to revise the song into something more sonically dense and worthy of the project,” he explained. “When recording version two of the song, I went with a much faster tempo. This gives the song a feeling of urgency which I feel better matches the overall theme.”
Songwriters inspired by defining incidents
One of the parts of Tokarz’s song that ended up on the cutting room floor was an unsettling effect of the flooding in the Wyoming Valley.
“In the town of Forty Fort / 2,000 caskets afloat / Souls pulled from rest / Scattered and possessed / Cadavers lie / Downstream ’til July,” the verse went.
Tokarz wrote the verse while doing his research on the flooding for the parts of “Susquehanna Don’t Rise” not born of his family’s stories.
“The flood waters eroded so much of the topsoil that caskets were washed away. Many miles downstream, bodies and remnants of the dead were still found months later,” he explained.
The occurrence was so striking, others have incorporated it into their work inspired by Hurricane Agnes.
In 1972, Frank Wildingway said he was standing in the Forty Fort cemetery with a friend when the dike broke. Then 15 years old, he watched a coffin swirling in a large whirlpool.
“It was open and a white dress was hanging out of it,” Wildingway recalled. “I later learned she was a doctor’s wife or that was the speculation.”
Like Tokarz, Wildingway included the Forty Fort cemetery in his song titled “The Flood.”
“In the cemetery / The river crushed the levee / as it tossed up the coffins / directly to heaven,” the verse goes.
Wildingway wrote “The Flood” in 1988 when he was part of a San Francisco-based band called Bardo. It incorporates his memory as a Swoyersville resident, near Wilkes-Barre, and the damage the Wyoming Valley saw from Agnes. His friend and bandmate Dave Mihaly wrote the melody.
“It was a memory and a moment of inspiration,” Wildingway said. “The words just wrote themselves.”
He performed the song many times with Bardo, which played its last gig in 1992, and also recites it as a poem, which he said is well-received by audiences.
Telling stories through song
“Susquehanna don’t rise, the levee won’t hold, not this time / Susquehanna don’t rise, the levee won’t hold, not this, not this time,” Tokarz sings in “Susquehanna Don’t Rise,” a reference to the levees in Wyoming Valley.
During Hurricane Agnes, the steady rainfall pummeled parts of Pennsylvania. As Wildingway notes in “The Flood,” June 23 is widely regarded as the most memorable day of the storm.
Both Wildingway and Tokarz’s songs refer to how the Susquehanna River in the Wyoming Valley overwhelmed the sandbags stacked to lessen the flooding’s effects. “The Flood” mentions the wailing sirens signaling that the levee at Wilkes-Barre had failed on June 23, a warning for residents to move to higher ground.
“I remember how hard it rained for 20 days and the anxiety my parents felt as the river rose. We thought we were safe as we lived a mile or so as the crow flies from the river,” Wildingway said. “We were wrong.”
Some didn’t recognize the true strength of the flooding as they left — including Tokarz’s family.
One of the stories that inspired Tokarz was one his mother shared about the family home and the chart used to track mortgage payments.
“My mother and her father would take monthly walks to the bank with their chart. He would pay the bill and another box was checked off the chart,” Tokarz explained. “After over a decade of this ritual, the day came when the final payment was made. My grandfather was so proud to have paid off his house and provide for the family.”
Only months after the final payment, the flood came. On June 22, 1972, they received the evacuation notice to leave the house and seek higher ground.
“They all assumed this was just a precaution and everything would be fine. Because of this, they took nothing with them They left that house with only the clothes on their backs,” Tokarz said.
When the floodwaters receded and they were able to investigate, his family found everything in ruins.
“As my grandfather stood there in ankle-deep water, staring at the very house he had just paid off, he wept,” Tokarz recounted. “For the first and only time in her entire life, my mother watched her otherwise steadfast father cry.”
Even those who took some precautions against the flooding had their efforts nullified by the disaster.
“A car dealership from Kingston moved all their new cars to the Swoyersville High School football field,” Wildingway recalled. “The water rose and rose until the tops of the cars went under.”
When the waters receded, the landscape of the towns impacted had changed. Homes, possessions and businesses were destroyed. Thousands were left homeless, sheltered by mobile homes or trailers provided by the government.
The devastation prompted Tokarz to write “Victorian homes replaced / by boxes perfectly placed” in “Susquehanna Don’t Rise.”
“Each family was assigned a ‘box’ to reside in and, from what I’m told, these were very difficult and dark times for the makeshift community,” Tokarz said when asked about his inspiration for the lyric. “This ‘temporary’ solution ended up lasting many years.”
Mud and silt coated what remained, lingering for weeks as residents tried to clear it away.
“I earned a lot of money doing flood clean up that summer,” Wildingway said.