The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — The Carolina Hurricanes gave the Washington Capitals something to think about if the division rivals meet in the playoffs.
Martin Necas scored twice, Sebastian Aho added his 29th goal, and the Hurricanes routed the Capitals 6-1 on Monday night in a potential first-round preview that got heated. Carolina’s first victory in four meetings this season came with a cost after center Jesperi Kotkaniemi was injured on a hit with 1.8 seconds left.
Blues 4, Canucks 1
ST. LOUIS — Vladimir Tarasenko had two goals and an assist, leading St. Louis to a victory over Vancouver.
Tarasenko has 23 goals this season, and the three-point game gave him 500 points in his NHL career.