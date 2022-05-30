Another Texas mass shooting, this time in an elementary school. Governor Greg Abbott shed the usual crocodile tears, lamenting the “senseless” outcome of innocent deaths, and professing how his heart goes out to the families of the victims.
But, as always, he will take no action to contribute to even a slight lessening of the frequency of these “senseless” acts.
On the other hand, a 13-year-old girl who becomes pregnant following a rape must live with the pain and shame for the next nine months because, after all, Texas “honors human life.”
Where is the honoring of human life on behalf of 19 elementary school kids?
Anne Demo,
State College