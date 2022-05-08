There is an ancient rabbinic teaching that says that when a human ruler mints a coin, they put their own image on it and all the coins look the same. When God stamped the coin of humanity, each one was made to be unique. It is when we grow into consciousness and maturity that we realize that the definition of “normal” is defined by human vanity, not by Divine love which allows for difference.
Recently, our state legislature passed a bill that prohibits transgender girls and women from participating on school-sponsored, female sports teams. Also recently, a teenager was bullied relentlessly for not looking and acting “normal,” and one day, killed himself. This is a sad, tragic story that is repeated daily in our country. Some of the same people who applauded the legislators’ action will undoubtedly condemn the school bullies and grieve another teen suicide. However, they are failing to see the connection between the two. We, as a society, are failing to see the connection between discriminatory laws and the cruelty inflicted on those in our communities who are most vulnerable, most in need of protection.
When bias, fear, and oppression become mandated by law, it effects more than just the targets of the law. It gives permission to all those who are afraid of people not like them, to see others as threats. It communicates to the bullies of the world that something MUST be fundamentally wrong with people they see as different, or there would not be laws against them. It allows us, as a society, to break a fundamental principle of morality: Treat others as you would want to be treated.
In his 1923 book, “I and Thou,” Martin Buber proposes a radical solution to redeem a broken world. To simplify a very complex book: He starts with the premise that all living entities have a distinct and intimate relationship with their creator and their creator, with them. Whether we are talking about trees, animals, or human beings, the link between creator and created is sacred, holy, and precious. This link defines how one regards and treats the other; in a way that honors that special connection of I-Thou/You. Buber contrasts this relationship to an I-It formula. One in which the thing that is not “I” is treated with less consideration, less respect, and less sanctity. If “It” is not me or my creator, then it is less deserving of my care.
When we are taught that each of us is made in God’s image, we are also being taught that the diversity of all species — human or otherwise — is integral to the sacred connection between all created with the Creator. It is our job, as partners in creation, to ensure that this connection is recognized and respected. This is especially true when that diversity shows itself in ways that we, as humans, have decided is not normal. In those moments, we have the opportunity to see the other person as connected to us by the Divine Creator; not as an IT, but as a THOU. When we do that, we will no longer fail one another.