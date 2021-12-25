In my drive to work each morning I always glance to my right at Geisinger Medical Center, wondering what’s happening inside there today.
I’ve been thinking about health care workers at Geisinger, Evangelical Community Hospital and UPMC a lot recently, the stresses they’ve been under for almost two years. I’m curious how they are handling everything on their plate as COVID surges again.
Like many people that live in our Valley, I have relatives that work in hospitals, along with life-long friends who handle everything from scheduling patients to working for Geisinger’s health plan, to doctors and front-line emergency personnel.
You can see it in their faces, hear it in their voices: They are exhausted.
But they won’t stop fighting for their patients. For better or worse, this is what they signed up for.
Last weekend, I got a text from a doctor-friend of mine, someone I’ve known since I was in grade school. It was a follow up to The Daily Item’s Dec. 18 editorial encouraging vaccines.
The text was, to say the least, haunting.
“This is not an exaggeration: Since early Nov 2020, I have talked to every single patient I’ve seen about the vaccine. I see patients M-F every 15min. Up till mid to late March I felt wildly successful in steering people toward vaccination (albeit without any evidence to say it truly happened after seeing them),” they wrote. “Since April, I have talked a dozen people into it. It’s one of the most peculiar and depressing things I’ve experienced in my life.”
For the majority of the pandemic — say from March 2020 until October 2021 — I knew a few dozen people that had COVID and one that died after contracting it.
In recent weeks, it seems like I hear of another case just about every day of someone, or someones, I know. Fortunately, most cases have been mild, even for those who inexplicably still remain unvaccinated.
One of the neat things about living in a small place with top-flight health care are the relationships we are able to build, a level of trust that comes with seeing the same health care provider for years. Both of my kids have the same pediatrician; until a retirement a few years ago, I had the same primary care provider as both of my parents, which obviously created a level of institutional knowledge that helped us all.
“I have tons of (patients) I’ve seen for a decade who trust me,” the doctor texted me, “yet when I start talking to them about the COVID vaccine they look angry and some actually look like they want to hurt me.”
The doctor’s voice, they wrote, was now “immutable.” No matter the relationship, the science, the evidence, the sickness and the dying, very few minds will be changed.
That’s scary and a half-dozen other adjectives. But health care providers aren’t going to stop. That’s not how they’re built.
The doctor ended a lengthy text noting that patients are almost always open to treatment they recommend, “except the COVID vaccine,” they said, admitting they have lost some patients. “I continue to try with every patient because I care about them.”
Bill Bowman is the managing editor of The Daily Item.