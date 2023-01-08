We’re seeing heartbreaking images daily: migrants and their children sleeping on the frigid streets of El Paso, Texas, and other southern border cities. On the other side of the border in Mexico, we see long lines of desperate people waiting for the courts to resolve Title 42 so they too can apply for asylum to come to America.
According to Syracuse University’s TRAC data research center, “Asylum is a form of protection that immigrants who believe they are facing persecution can lawfully request at the borders of the United States or while inside the country.” Former President Trump, however, enacted a ban on asylum during the COVID-19 pandemic using an interpretation of the U.S. public health code known as Title 42. Federal law allows any non-citizen to make a claim for asylum. Title 42 currently remains in effect during the Biden Administration, and the Supreme Court recently ordered to keep Title 42 in place until they can review it again in February 2023. One thing for sure is that Title 42 is a band aid. Healthcare policy is not immigration policy.
International law protects the legal rights of asylum seekers and refugees, but it’s up to the “host” countries to grant an asylum seeker refugee status according to the UN Refugee Agency. The U.S. has an overwhelmed immigration system caused in part by people fleeing oppressive political regimes, gang violence, war, and natural disasters like the hurricanes and earthquakes in Haiti.
The system is also broken by divided government, and political refusal to address the problem which is decades in the making. There’s an approximate backlog of 1.6 million cases in immigration court with an average decision wait time of nearly 5 years. Why do those in power work so hard to ensure that our immigration system remains broken by not doing the work in Congress required to come up with solutions? It’s Congress, after all, that makes laws and holds our country’s purse strings.
Do we forget that America is an immigrant society, the so-called “melting pot?” We claim diversity as our strength. Many of us can trace a grandparent or great-grandparent to the “Old Country.”
Rabbi Ted Falcon, Imam Jamal Rahman, and Pastor Don MacKenzie, make up a clergy group called “Interfaith Amigos.” Rabbi Falcon states, “The ‘other’ or the ‘stranger’ appears at least 36 times in the Torah. In Exodus 22:20, it’s stressed, ‘You shall not wrong nor oppress the stranger, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt,’ and in Leviticus 19:34, ‘The strangers who reside with you shall be to you as your citizens ...’”
The prophets Muhammad, Abraham, Lot, Jonah, Jacob, and Moses (peace and blessings of God upon them all) are known from Scriptures to have made migration journeys. Before God destroyed Sodom, Lot and his family fled the city and migrated to the small city of Zoar.
Likewise, Muhammad and his followers migrated from the city of Mecca to Medina to avoid persecution. and every Sunday school kid knows the story of how God parted the waters of the Red Sea so Moses and the Israelites could flee from the pursuing Egyptian army. Once Moses and the Israelites were safely across, God closed the sea, drowning the Egyptian army. The Scriptures provide vivid lessons about migrants and the stranger for us to apply to our lives today. Do we apply them to our contemporary lives?
Recently, I saw a story on CNN about a mechanic named Jay Withey who ventured out into that horrific Buffalo snowstorm to help a trapped friend only to find himself trapped. Over the course of the night, he went to 10 houses and even offered them $500, begging to sleep on the floor, explaining he feared for his life. He was turned away! In desperation, he broke into the local school. He discovered 20 other people stranded in their cars, and they also went with him to the school for shelter.
Ask yourself: would you have turned away people begging for help in that Buffalo snowstorm? Could you have missed a chance to possibly have angels in your home? Hebrews 13:2 tells us: “Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for by so doing some people have entertained angels unaware.”
Until the immigration crisis is resolved, we all may do well to remember the words of the Scriptures and of Matthew 25:35: “For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in.”
S. E. (Sr. Safiyyah) Jihad Levine is a Muslim Chaplain, and a teacher at the Sunbury Islamic Center Sunday School. She is also Director of Project Hurriyyah, a volunteer project that assists Muslim girls and women who are involved in the criminal justice system.