LEWISBURG — The Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival will take place on Feb. 3 with the kickoff being some all day ice carving.
The event is sponsored by Evangelical Community Hospital and will feature various activities over the course of two-days.
On Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. ice carving will begin in front of the Post Office in downtown and will continue to Hufnagle Park later in the day, officials said.
The annual Warm Your Heart fundraiser will feature a mini gallery of original art by in house artists. The donated art will be available on Feb. 3, at 11 a.m. and pictures will posted on the Downtown Lewisburg Facebook page with the donated painting, drawings and clay pieces
The items can be purchased for a donation of $25 or more and the money goes to the Scratching Post — Lewisburg Cat Cafe and Haven to Home Canine Rescue, officials said.
“This event was started in 2009 and has evolved over the years,” Lynne Sobel Ragusea, executive assistant of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, said.
“Since the beginning, you have helped donate over $16,000 to our local rescues.”
Ended the day on Feb. 3 will be a “sip and stroll” from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., which is being sponsored by the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau.
Tickets are available online at lewisburgpa.com.
On Feb. 4, there will be children’s events in Hufnagle Park from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with activities by the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, the Merrill Linn Conservancy, and the River Valley Nature School.
There will also be a 5k race with check ins at 9 a.m. at the Campus Theatre.
There will be vendors along Market Street from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
One of the main of events of the day will be the 19th annual polar plunge which will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Landing, on St. George Street.
This year, we are expecting the biggest plunge ever, so be sure to get your ticket early --> bit.ly/PlungeLBG
For anyone looking to take the plunge, tickets will be $15, 72 hours before the event starts, and then will jump to $20.
The first 250 plungers will get a beanie and complimentary hot chocolate sponsored by Dunkin’ Donuts for all attendees.
At 6:30 p.m. the Chocolate Gala to support the Donald Heiter Community Center will take place at the Lewisburg Hotel. Cost is $100 per person, $175 per couple and $600 for a table of eight.
To purchase tickets visit online at: donaldheiter.org