Ida M. (Graybill) Fowler died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at age 78, while a resident at Brookdale Senior Living, Harrisburg. Prior to relocating to Brookdale in 2022, she was a resident of Lewistown for many years. Ida began leaving us several years ago as her memory faded, and her physical death has now given way to her eternal life in Christ.
She was born in Heister's Valley, Richfield, on Oct. 27, 1944, the 11th child of Albert H. and Dorothy M. Graybill.
Ida graduated from Middleburg Central High School in 1962. Following high school, she was employed at the Richfield Shirt Factory, Avisco (American Viscose Corporation) and Buckell Plastics. However, Ida is better known for the many years she and her husband Harry operated Harry’s Fruit Market in Burnham. Harry’s was a local favorite on Logan Boulevard for 41 years until the Mmrket closed in October 1990.
She was an avid Penn State football fan, an avid photographer, a genealogist, and a local historian. Together with cousins, she produced compilations of histories and memories of the Graybill Fruit Orchards, the town of Richfield, and of various branches of the Graybill families. She was a member of Evangel Baptist Church, Lewistown, where for many years she served in the Clothes Closet and other ministries. Many in the Lewistown area knew and loved Ida and were beneficiaries of her cookies and donuts.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry W. Fowler; her parents, Albert H. and Dorothy M. Graybill; brothers, Herman, Corbet, Casper, James, Gerald, Raymond, and Timothy Graybill; and sisters, Mary Jane Graybill and Emma (Graybill) Klaue Zechman.
She is survived by her sisters, Mrs. William (Esther) Shaffer of Richfield, and Mrs. Wayne (Bessie) Keisling of Louisville, Ky., and many nieces and nephews. She was deeply devoted to her step-grandson, Mr. Dillon Fowler who also survives.
The family is grateful to the staff of Brookdale Senior Living, Harrisburg and Grane Hospice, Camp Hill for their compassionate care of Ida during the past year. Memorial donations in memory of Ida can be made to Grane Hospice, Camp Hill, or BrightSpring Hospice Foundation.
A graveside service in the hope of the Resurrection will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, in the Richfield Community Cemetery, Richfield.
King-Barr Funeral Home LLC is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent on kingbarrfuneralhome.com.