Ida Mae Eyster, 94, of Lewisburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Buffalo Valley Nursing Home, where she had been a current resident.
Ida Mae was born April 15, 1928, in Milton, a daughter of the late Howard A. and Grace V. Hendershot. On July 25, 1948, she married Willam A. Eyster who preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Milton High School.
Ida Mae was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury where she sang in the choir. She also delivered Meals on Wheels, was a member of the the Senior Action Center, Sunbury and a member of the Eastern Star.
She enjoyed sewing and singing.
Ida Mae is survived by a son, William (Leslie) Eyster; daughter Kathy (Greg) Murphy; grandchildren, Jennifer O’Callaghan, Jessica (Joseph) Calabrese, Brandon (Jennifer) Murphy, Shannon (Michael) Cunningham; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Howard; brother-in-law, James Zeiber; 10 nieces and nephews, 15 great-nieces and nephews and one great-great-nephew.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by sisters, Ruth Hyde, Lucille Cushman and Marlene Zeiber; brothers, Eugene and Roland; grandson, Chad Eyster; and great-grandson Madoc O’Callaghan.
Friends and family may visit from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Zion Lutheran Church, 15 S. 5th St., Sunbury, where the memorial service will be held at 11:30 with Rev. Richard C. Fangmann officiating.
Interment will be private in Pomfret Manor Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations in Ida Mae’s memory may be made to her church, Zion Lutheran Church, 15 S. 5th St., Sunbury.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.