Ida Mae Zook, 61, of Mifflinburg, went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at her home.
She was born March 15, 1961, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late David Y. and Cora E. (Yoder) Zook.
Ida was a member of the Millmont Mennonite Church.
She was employed as a house cleaner until 2013 until her health forced her to retire.
Surviving are one brother and sister-in-law, David Jr. and Thelma Zook of Middleburg; one sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Roger Laudenslager of Sunbury; and six nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Martha Hostetler.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Millmont Mennonite Church, 1250 Millmont Road, where the service will be conducted at 10 a.m. with Millmont Mennonite ministry officiating.
Burial will be in the Millmont Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.