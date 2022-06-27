Loving mother, devout Catholic, lover of the arts
Idita Frances Toole Dennehy, 86, died peacefully at her home in Riverside on June 26, 2022.
Idita was born in Abington, Pa., on July 5, 1935, the daughter of Edward C. Toole and Ida Ramirez Toole. She grew up in Philadelphia in a wonderful home, with loving parents, and with her brother Ed, who was “The Best Brother Ever.” Her parents instilled in her a love for music and literature, and taught her that if you didn’t know something, then “let’s look it up.” She enjoyed many summers with her family in Ocean City, NJ, and listening to music on Steel Pier in Atlantic City. She attended St. Mary’s Academy from first grade to high school graduation, where she made lifelong friends, including Winnie, her future sister-in-law, who introduced Idita to John.
She was especially proud of her Hispanic heritage and loved the time she spent with relatives in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.
Idita had a love for literature, theatre, human history, art history, and creative arts. She made beautiful works in ceramics, calligraphy, crewel embroidery, and decoupage; she played beautiful music on the guitar, the piano, and the autoharp; and she was especially gifted at writing poetry. William Shakespeare’s writings, Vincent Van Gogh’s and Claude Monet’s paintings, and Roy Orbison’s music were some of her many passions. She was always excited to travel; her favorite destinations were the Holy Land and England. When home, she loved tending her gardens as well as her ever-expanding collection of decorative frogs.
Idita worked at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia as a lab technician before she married Dr. John Dennehy on June 16, 1956. She became a full-time homemaker and raised six children, who all are living successful and productive lives. She then went back to school and graduated with honors in her anthropology and sociology studies from Bloomsburg University.
Idita then began a new career, helping other people’s children as a caseworker with Northumberland County Children and Youth Services. She was named Caseworker of the Year in 1993 by the Pennsylvania Foster Parents’ Association.
She was actively involved in programs at St. Joseph Church and School in Danville, and was a Lector for many years. She was especially grateful for the love and support of the members of the Prayer Group, the choir, the Home Communion Ministers, and the great ladies at St. Joseph Church (too numerous to mention, but she loved you all!). In addition to church activities, she was a long-time Den Mother of Den 1 in Pack 39 (“We’re the Best Den in the U.S A.!”).
Idita is survived by her children and their spouses, Michael Dennehy (Brenda Fischer-Dennehy) of Danville, John Dennehy (Mark Wilson) of Baltimore, Md., Patrick Dennehy (Terri Reichley Dennehy) of Elizabethtown, Kathleen Haubert (Frank Haubert) of Berwick, Mary Dennehy of New York, NY and Thomas Dennehy (Laura McLendon) of San Francisco, Calif.; and nine grandchildren, Paul Dennehy (Franny Geller), Nora Dennehy (Manny Chico), Nancy Dennehy, Trevor Dennehy, Ryan Dennehy, Tyler Haubert, Matthew Haubert, Jason Haubert (Jennifer Flick), and Jeremiah Haubert.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John Dennehy. Now she gets to again meet John and resume their “Great Debates” over the important questions surrounding the human condition, ranging from “the origin of the universe” to “whether you need to iron permanent press shirts.” Also preceding her in death are her brothers-in-law, Harry Young and Francis Dennehy; and her sister-in-law, Sr. Nora Dennehy, RGS. She is survived by her brother, Edward C. Toole Jr.; and her sisters-in-law, Mary Walrath, Marilyn Toole, Margaret Dennehy, and Winifred Young, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Idita and her children wanted to offer special appreciation to Carol and Tim Heddings. Because of their compassionate, helpful, and loving care, she was able to remain safely and comfortably in her Riverside home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 Center St., Danville, with her pastor, the Rev. Timothy Marcoe as celebrant, as well as Fr. James Lease and Fr. Frank Karwacki. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Memorial contributions can be made in Idita’s name to Catholic Relief Services or Columbia-Montour Council, Boy Scouts of America.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home, Inc. Please share memories and messages of support at www.BradyFuneralHome.com.
Idita cherished those who walked with her in her life’s journey, especially her children and grandchildren, and wished them all to remember: “And what does the Lord require of you, but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God.” Micah 6:8.