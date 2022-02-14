Ildra Jane Mielke, 85, of Trevorton, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with her son at her side. She will be missed by all those who befriended and loved her.
She was born April 18, 1936, in Trevorton, a daughter of the late Martin and Elaine (Haupt) Yonner. Ildra was married to William “Bill” Mielke on May 25, 1956. Bill preceded her in death on Aug. 18, 1999.
Ildra attended Trevorton High School and graduated with the class of 1954. She received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Bloomsburg University in 1970. Ildra also earned a master’s degree as a reading specialist from Bloomsburg University. After retiring from Line Mountain School District as a middle school reading teacher, Ildra continued to test home-schooled students for several years.
Ildra was an avid reader and traveler. She enjoyed being part of the Red Hat Ladies and participating in making pierogies at St. Patrick’s Parish in Trevorton. Ildra especially enjoyed spending time with her friends, family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation and sincere thanks to all who gave their condolences, love, and prayers.
She is survived by one son, Keith Mielke and his wife Margaret of Trevorton; one daughter-in-law, Susan Mielke of Trevorton; five grandchildren and their spouses, Nicole and Adam Bryan, Jeanne and Matt Goss, Keith and Stacie Mielke, Marie and Jeremiah Schreffler, David Mielke and Brooke Moroskie. Ildra was a loving grandmother to 11 great-grandchildren, Evan and Anna Goss, Gage Weisen, Maxton and Isla Mielke, Courtlynn Dale, Nolan, Lexi and Caisynn Schreffler, Grayson Hartman and Evelyn Mielke; one sister, Natalie Yancey of South Boston, Virginia; and several nephews and nieces.
Ildra was preceded in death by one son, William Mielke Jr. on June 9, 2021; and one sister, Shirley Salmon.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 18, at the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, followed by a Celebration of Life service at noon with Pastor Rick White officiating.
Burial will be private for the family in Northumberland Memorial Park Cemetery, Stonington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ildra’s memory to Zerbe Township Recreation Committee, c/o: Deborah Hetzendorf, 425 Scott St., Trevorton, PA 17881.