There’s something about stepping into a thrift store that ascends me into a heaven-like state.
Dramatic? Yeah, probably, but it’s true.
Its distinct smell and the vast variety of items are just so overwhelming — hundreds of donated items from books and clothes to knick-knacks and kitchen items — how can you not get excited? And there’s a chance that each time you step into a thrift store, no matter how often you shop there, there’ll be a new item just calling your name.
Sometimes it’s something not calling your name like a T-shirt with various photos of James Franco on it. Not sure what that was all about.
I can proudly say that thrifting is my number one hobby, especially now as a relatively new homeowner — why are decorative pillows so expensive? — trying to furnish our little humble house.
And I’ve pushed to be proud of that hobby — there are some really cool things out there — even though people have tried to tell me otherwise.
After school, mom and I would head over to our local thrift store. Oftentimes I’d come out with a cute new (to me) top and shoes or even a neat item like a pencil bag shaped like a Converse shoe that I own to this day. I’ve found a real pair of vintage multi-colored Converse, a brand new boutique trench coat and vintage sweaters. All things I still wear, even though I should probably retire the Converse … My feet can’t handle them anymore.
But when I would wear those shoes, they’d receive a handful of compliments, and often asked where I bought them.
“The thrift store!” I’d say.
“Ew … Aren’t you going to get some kind of disease since they’re someone else’s shoes?” The person would say, who literally just complimented my shoes.
Have they never heard of Lysol? I asked. But, no, thanks for the concern. They’re just used, not ridden with “diseases.”
Plus, these shoes are dope that I purchased only for a couple bucks — mint condish, might I add — who cares if they’re from the Salvation Army?
There was even a person who asked if my family was less fortunate since we shopped at the thrift store — though their choice of words in phrasing that condescending question was slightly different. Mom even told me to stop telling people that I shopped at the thrift store.
But why?
Besides the occasional rude or mean comment, there’s nothing bad about shopping at a thrift store, nor should anyone feel bad about it. People’s preconceived negative perceptions about thrift stores are that person’s problem — not mine. I’ll enjoy my thrifted purse, my vintage sweater or the completely unnecessary decorative plate with a family of raccoons on them.
The best parts of thrift stores aren’t only the finds, but they’re sustainable and help out our community. Most thrift stores use the proceeds to benefit programs or help out families or those in need in our community. Each thrift store holds its own mission and cause, but regardless, they’re there to help. We can help, too, by not only shopping there but by donating.
And donating, of course, keeps fewer items in landfills. (Check in with the thrift store on their donation hours and donation needs before heading over, though!)
It’s a win-win situation. So I’ll keep shopping at thrift stores — it’s my only hobby. I’ll keep hunting for Pyrex bowls or mid-century furniture or even the occasional raccoon trinket.
(P.S. thanks for all the work thrift stores do in our communities.)
Diana Rojo-Garcia can be reached at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com.