Michele Musaraca, MBA, CRA, has been named Director of Imaging Services at Evangelical Community Hospital and began serving in her new role in August.
As Director, Musaraca provides leadership and manages the oversight and strategic direction for the hospital’s Imaging Services with locations in Lewisburg and Selinsgrove. The hospital’s goal is to effectively deliver high quality, cost-effective, patient-focused, diagnostic and therapeutic imaging services designed to meet the needs of the community.
Musaraca has extensive experience in the field of medical imaging. Prior to Evangelical, Musaraca served as the Imaging Services Manager at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Ill.
Musaraca received her master of business administration in organizational development from North Park University, Chicago, Ill., and bachelor of arts degree in sociology from the University of Wisconsin, Kenosha, Wis. She received her Radiologic Science Certificate from Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights, Ill., as well as a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certificate and Patient Safety and Quality Certificate from Johns Hopkins Armstrong Institute in Baltimore, Md.
