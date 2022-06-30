HARRISBURG — Marcellus Shale Impact Fee's deliver millions to county and local governments across the 23rd Senatorial District, according to State Sen. Gene Yaw.
$48 million is directed across region for infrastructure, emergency services, environmental initiatives and other programs.
“The Impact Fee not only funds critical projects locally, but also a wide variety of important environmental projects in communities throughout the state,” said Yaw, Chair of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.
“The natural gas industry has been a great partner in creating new jobs and opportunities in our communities, and today’s announcement is another reminder of the importance of this industry in Pennsylvania," said Yaw.
Approximately $234 million was distributed statewide in the most recent round of funding based on natural gas production in 2021. Over $48 million will be sent back to Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Union counties and municipal governments.
Union County received $44,423.85, up from $26,321.86 in 2020; $427,117.85 received by the County since 2011.
— CHRIS BENSON