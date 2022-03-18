Government can impact gas prices. For example, in Pennsylvania, the Oil Company Franchise Tax and the Liquid Fuels Tax add $0.576 per gallon to the price of gasoline in 2022. There’s also an $0.18 federal tax on gasoline, or about $0.76 in taxes on a gallon of gas. Most of these taxes are either used directly to fund road/bridge improvement — or disbursed to local municipalities for similar projects.
Conversations are currently underway here in Pennsylvania and at the federal level about a temporary moratorium on these taxes. That said, sudden gas price changes are more directly affected by supply/demand issues, and not by the actions of any government official. Approximately 3% of sweet crude imported to the U.S. comes from Russia, with a total of 8% of imported oil or petroleum distillates coming from Russia. Therefore, cutting Russian imports has more impact on Russia’s economy than on U.S. gasoline prices.
Finally, the U.S. produces enough oil to meet its needs if one looks at total gallon production, but economics and type of oil complicate matters. And remember that when experts say “the U.S.” imports or exports oil, they’re referring to U.S. companies, not the federal government.
Jason Moser,
Bellefonte