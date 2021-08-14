It has been interesting watching what miracles progressive politicians have accomplished in the last year. In addition to the large increases in crime mentioned by Miss Lecce (My Turn, Aug. 8) here are some other impressive actions:
In an effort to “help people of color” the Democratic governor and legislature of Oregon have abolished proficiency standards for reading, math and writing. This attitude, which is a mantra for progressives, shows their true nature. Of course, they then expect this class to vote for them, as they are the heroic ones who abolished the “racist” demand that students must put forth a lot of effort to learn. This program also relieves the teachers’ union from being held responsible for good educational results, thereby increasing the dollars they give the Democrats. It is no wonder that Malcolm X rightly said the greatest enemy of Black people were white liberals.
Also in Oregon, its Appeals Court held that a man, sitting in a stolen car with bolt cutters, multiple sets of keys, other stolen property and a case labeled “crime committing kit,” could not be found guilty unless he knew the car was stolen. As a result, fellow criminals all learned to say they got the car from a friend so the number of car thefts there has skyrocketed; one woman stole 15 cars and was released each time. It’s too bad the judges’ cars weren’t stolen but they likely have state chauffeurs anyway.
As defunding the police has led to the loss of many officers and quite an increase (surprise) in crime in their controlled cities, many of these same politicians have hired personal security guards for themselves, or else have demanded more police to protect themselves and their property from the rabble. The same is true of their federal politicians, one spending over $70,000 on herself. These elites take no responsibility for their actions which has led to the violence, even though most of the victims have been minorities. They even label murder as a gun problem rather than due to a criminal wielding a gun. Basically what they are saying to poorer and minority neighborhoods is “fend for yourselves.” Actually, a great many minority area residents oppose reduced policing; they just want better quality policing. A recent USA TODAY survey reported that nine out of 10 Detroit residents were opposed to reduced policing in their neighborhoods. The only surprising thing about this article was that the newspaper actually published it. Meanwhile, the politicians live in their guarded buildings; you will notice they do not call for social workers or the BLM movement to protect them.
Lastly, a barely noticed item reported from New York was that a Times reporter related he was told not to investigate the Wuhan lab as the possible source of the coronavirus, because it would be “dangerous.” The editor who instructed him did not say who would have found it dangerous.
Anyone watching or reading the national media won’t see these and the all-too-numerous-to-count other examples of dishonest behavior, but it does leak out sometimes. I don’t believe in most conspiracy theories but as the saying goes, “even a paranoid person is right sometimes.”
I am sure we can all look forward to more absurd and hateful situations like these.
Thomas Modesto lives in Danville.