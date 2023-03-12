As part of a special presentation in Sunbury and Richfield recently, Helga Dyatlik, a young Ukrainian ministry worker, played a video she had recorded recently from her apartment window. Repeatedly, a warning siren would crescendo and then decrescendo and then crescendo again — screaming into the night sky and stealing her Ukrainian city’s peace — whatever little it still had left.
The video was part of her presentation, which was hosted by Keys Connections, a Liverpool-based ministry that partners with Christian colleges and missionaries throughout eastern Europe and Central Asia. Dyatlik, works in theological education in Ukraine and has partnered with Keys for several years. This is the first time she has visited the United States.
“Lots of places in Ukraine have almost nonstop sirens going on,” she said, adding that she hears them a few times a day in her own city. The most chilling alarms are those she hears when the city is in total darkness due to damage to electric lines or when folks practice “light hiding” to avoid being a target of the Russian forces.
“You know that at any time you can be killed, and you can’t protect your life,” she said. Her heart especially breaks for those families with children and those with disabilities who find it difficult to flee or to survive the frigid winter without electricity.
“Over 40 percent of infrastructure in Ukraine is totally destroyed,” she said.
When people ask Dyatlik why she has chosen to remain in Ukraine, she reminds them that Ukraine has been at “war”since 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea. Since then, those involved in theological education work have learned how to navigate the difficulties and still find ways to help people in need and to equip leaders for service in eleven countries.
However, even though they have learned many things over the last eight years, she said they were not ready for the full-scale invasion that began Feb. 24, 2022. It was a Thursday morning, she said, and her brother woke her up with the horrific news: “The war has started.”
He left to join the special forces in Ukraine as a medical doctor and she was left with an onslaught of phone messages — some to make sure she was okay, others seeking help for evacuation, transportation and accommodations. Immediately, she said, many churches and seminaries were transformed into refugee camps. Some were overtaken by Russian forces who turned one Christian campus into a Russian military base and crematorium — for burying the bodies of Ukrainians as well as Russian soldiers. She said they did this to “hide the numbers.”
“This burden on the leaders, and how quickly the church reacted,” she said, “was something really significant to see, and experience, and to see God working right here, and right now.”
Dyatlik said even amid war — thanks to the help of ministry partners around the world, like Keys — she and many others in theological education work are continuing to meet needs. Since 2016, seminaries have begun training more chaplains to serve in war zones, military offices, and hospitals. They are also establishing a ministry to help meet the psychological needs of those who have lost limbs.
Strengthened by these partnerships, she said, “I know I can do much more.”
Don Casteline, executive director of Keys Connections, said their connection to Dyatlik began even before the Ukrainian war, when they partnered in strengthening Ukraine’s online education technology needs during the pandemic. Keys was able to fund a dozen projects at that time, but never dreamed they would be working as closely as they are now, since the war began.
Dyatlik said Keys’ support of the university in Moldova has also led to improvements in social work in the region — including in Ukraine, where it is especially needed as they seek to equip workers to meet long-term needs and not burn out. Keys was also part of a recent Bible distribution in Ukraine, and Dyatlik said many people, including those in the military and in occupied areas, are coming to Jesus Christ and finding peace and hope.
Dyatlik’s work is a continuation of her family’s legacy of sacrifice. The seventh of 11 children, she said her family did not have much, but her parents taught her that there were always others less fortunate and they needed to look for ways to help them. In addition, her parents taught her the great importance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, so important that they risked their lives to share it. During Soviet control, she said, they started an underground printing house with friends. They printed copies of the New Testament for distribution and they often hosted Christian missionaries who were passing through the area from Europe.
“We saw that the world was much bigger than the Soviet Union,” she said, “and that the Body of Christ is something very special.”