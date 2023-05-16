Incumbent directors are poised to return to the Danville Area School Board according to unofficial results.
Four current board directors — Sandy Green, Wayne Brookhart, June Heeter and Derl Reichard Sr. — took four of the five spots open spots for four-year seats. Sam Faulkner, who was appointed to the board to fill a vacancy earlier this year, did not grab one of the three seats open for a two-year term.
Two newcomers, Jennifer Crellin and Kerry Hoffman likely will appear on the fall ballot for a two-year seat.
According to unofficial results — Montour County will not count its 760 mail-in ballots until today — Brookhart and Green finished in the three on the Democrat and Republican side for a two-year seat. On the Democratic side, Hoffman was third, while Crellin was third on the Republican side. All four will appear on the ballot on the fall for three spots.
First-time candidates seeking a spot on the November ballots are Jennifer Crellin, Eli K. Dehart, Tyler Garman, Shana Gross and Kerry A. Hoffman.
In the race for five four-year seats, the same top five appeared in both primaries. Heeter was the top vote-getter in both races.