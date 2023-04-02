PAXINOS — More than 100 children arrived to the Indian Hills Golf Club Sunday, but they weren’t geared up to play 18.
Instead, children cast their lines on hole number 13 in a freshly stocked pond as the course hosted the first Annual Youth Trout Derby.
The 7,100-yard course, established in 1923, is nestled between Stonington and Paxinos.
One of the owners, Josh Grundun, of Carlisle, said he was happy to provide the event for free for children and to see the turnout on Sunday.
“We will be looking to do more events like this, especially for families in the surrounding areas,” he said.
“We want people to know we are no longer a private country club and all are welcome, he said as people found their spots around the pond.
The previous view of Indian Hills Golf Club was that you had to be a member to play golf here and visit our restaurant.”
Grundun said Sunday showed people are now understanding the course is open to everyone
The course, located at 1167 Old Reading Road, Paxinos, has made major upgrades, including the addition of brand new fleet of golf carts, adding a 300-yard driving range and hiring a golf pro and a few new staff members.
Hole number 13 includes a pond in which golfers must attempt to shoot over, but on Sunday, Emersyn Williams, 14, and her twin sister, Ameera Williams, could have cared less about golf, as they cast their lines despite the near freezing weather Sunday morning.
“I couldn’t wait to come and fish,” Emersyn Williams said. “The cold isn’t bothering me.”
Ameera and her sister both said they have been fishing all their lives.
“It’s a lot of fun and we are enjoying it today,” Ameera Williams said. “We both looked forward to opening day.”
Grundun said he wanted to thank staff members Mark Costa, Danny Williams, Carl Pianis and Justin Hill for organizing Sunday’s event.
“They never did an event like this and they pulled it off like pros,” he said.
Grundun said the course will be offering more family events in the future and anyone that wants more information can visit Indian Hills Golf Club on Facebook.