The Associated Press
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 25 points and Jalen Hood-Schifino delivered the clinching basket on a breakaway dunk with 2 seconds left to give No. 21 Indiana a 79-74 victory over No. 1 Purdue.
It’s the fourth time the Hoosiers have beaten a top-ranked team on their home court and the roaring, raucous crowd celebrated by quickly storming the court. Zach Edey had 33 points and 18 rebounds and nearly led the Boilermakers all the way back from a 16-point first-half deficit.
But after Braden Smith cut the deficit to 71-70 with 2:03 to go, the Hoosiers outscored Purdue 8-4 to close it out.
No. 2 Tennessee 46, No. 25 Auburn 43
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Josiah-Jordan James scored 15 points to lead Tennessee past Auburn in a game in which every point was difficult and nothing flowed.
The Volunteers (19-4, 8-2 Southeastern Conference) shot just 27% from the field and 9.5% from the 3-point line. They were recovering from a Wednesday loss to Florida in which they shot 28%.
No. 4 Alabama 79, LSU 69
BATON ROUGE, La. — Noah Clowney and Rylan Griffen led a balanced scoring attack with 14 points each to carry No. 4 Alabama tover LSU.
Nimari Burnett and Mark Sears each had 13 points and Brandon Miller had 11 for Alabama.
The Tigers have lost 10 straight.
Virginia Tech 74, No. 6 Virginia 68
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Sean Pedulla scored 22 points and Virginia Tech beat No. 6 Virginia, snapping the Cavaliers’ seven-game winning streak.
Pedulla hit 6 of 13 from the floor as the Hokies (14-10, 4-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) posted their biggest win of the season. He added 8 of 9 from the free-throw line as Virginia Tech never trailed.
Justin Mutts added 17 points for the Hokies, who shot 50% from the floor for the fourth straight game.
Jayden Gardner’s 20 points led Virginia (17-4, 9-3), which saw its usually stingy defense struggle.
No. 10 Texas 69, No. 7 Kansas State 66
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Christian Bishop scored all 14 of his points in the second half, including the go-ahead lay-in with 37 seconds to go, and Texas rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit.
Sir’Jabari Rice also had 14 points for the Longhorns, and his two free throws with nine seconds left forced the Wildcats into needing a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime.
No. 13 Iowa State 68, No. 8 Kansas 53
AMES, Iowa — Jaren Holmes led No. 15 Iowa State with 15 points in the Cyclones’ win over Kansas.
Osun Osunniyi added 13 for the Cyclones (16-6, 7-3 Big 12), who stayed within at least a game of front-running Texas in the conference standings.
Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks (18-5, 6-4) with 26 points for his sixth straight with at least 20.
The Cyclones led for all but 1:14 of the game, building a 34-16 scoring edge in the paint.
No. 11 Baylor 89, Texas Tech 62
WACO, Texas — Jalen Bridges had 18 points with eight rebounds, big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua played for the first time since suffering a gruesome knee injury last season and Baylor beat Texas Tech.
Bridges scored 16 of his points in the second half. Freshman Keyonte George scored 17 points for the Bears (17-6, 6-4 Big 12). Adam Flagler had 13 points and eight assists.
De’Vion Harmon had 20 points and Jaylon Tyson had 19 for Texas Tech (12-11, 1-9).
No. 14 Marquette 60, Butler 52
MILWAUKEE — Tyler Kolek had 13 points and eight assists in Marquette’s win over Butler for its fifth consecutive victory.
Marquette (19-5, 11-2 Big East) began the day tied for first place in the conference standings with No. 16 Xavier.
Jayden Taylor scored 19 points and Simas Lukosius added 15 for Butler (11-13, 3-10).
Oklahoma State 79, No. 15 TCU 73
STILLWATER, Okla. — Kalib Boone scored 25 points and Oklahoma State blew a 19-point second-half lead before recovering to beat a depleted TCU squad.
Caleb Asberry added 19 points and John-Michael Wright had 17 for Oklahoma State (14-9, 5-5 Big 12). The Cowboys have won three straight and five of six to move back into the conversation for a potential NCAA tournament berth.
No. 16 Xavier 96, St. John’s 71
CINCINNATI — Jack Nunge scored 21 points, Colby Jones added 19 and 16th-ranked Xavier made a season-high 15 3-pointers.
Souley Boum added 17 points, Desmond Claude scored 11 and Jerome Hunter 10 for the Musketeers, who have won four of their last five games.
The slumping Red Storm have lost two straight, four of five and nine of 12. A.J. Storr led St. John’s with 14 points.
No. 19 FAU 67, Charlotte 52
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Vladislav Goldin had 15 points and No. 19 Florida Atlantic earned a victory, just two days after the Owls had their 20-game win streak snapped. Alijah Martin added 11 points and Brandon Weatherspoon had 10 for the Owls, who outscored Charlotte 37-21 in the second half. Brice Williams led Charlotte with 14 points.
FAU had put together a school-record 20 straight wins — dating back to a Nov. 14 win at Florida — before falling on the road to UAB on Thursday night.
No. 23 Miami 78, No. 20 Clemson 74
CLEMSON, S.C. — Nijel Pack scored 20 points and Isaiah Wong 15 as No. 23 Miami used a second-half burst to hold off No. 20 Clemson.
Pack and Wong each hit 3-pointers right after halftime as the Hurricanes used a 21-9 surge to open a 56-44 lead with 11:10 to play.
PJ Hall had 19 points to lead Clemson.
No. 24 UConn 68, Georgetown 62
WASHINGTON — Adama Sanogo and Tristen Newton each scored 15 and Alex Karaban knocked down two late 3-pointers to give UConn a win over last-place Georgetown.
Despite leading for most of the game, the heavily favored Huskies (18-6, 7-6 Big East) needed a late 8-1 run to earn the season sweep over the Hoyas. UConn has won two straight and three of four.