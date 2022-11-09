Heading into his 35th season at Susquehanna, River Hawks men’s basketball coach Frank Marcinek knew things would look decidedly different this year. How could they not after the graduation losses of two All-Region player from a team that tied the school record for wins and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament?
But even Marcinek, who is approaching 500 career victories could not have expected the turnover he has seen
Coming off consecutive Landmark Conference titles, the River Hawks will look to reload following heavy graduation losses along with an injury bug unlike he has maybe ever seen, Marcinek said.
“It will very much look different for us,” Marcinek said. “We have scrimmaged twice and the guys have competed. They have played well, but we have a lot of work to do.”
That work has been stunted by an inconsistent preseason borne out of injuries and illness.
Sophomore Cooper Haberern, who appeared in all 29 games as a freshman averaging more than 5 points a game, may not play this year due to injury, Marcinek. Same thing with classmate Steve Ressler, who played in 23 games last winter.
“It’s been a topsy-turvy preseason,” Marcinek said. “We started with a healthy, deep roster. Now we might have 11 healthy guts at practice. We’ve just been hit with the injury bug unlike I’ve ever seen, including a couple of kids we were counting on to play big roles for us.
“We like the group and we’ve taken a next-man-up mentality. I am happy with where we’re at, I thought we’d be further ahead.”
Senior guards Quincy Haughton and Howie Rankine will be veterans the River Hawks can lean on while the rest of the roster rounds into shape for another possible run at the Landmark crown. Rankine averaged 9 points a game a year ago, while Haughton averaged 4 points a game in 17 starts.
Marcinek also pointed to senior Pat Corbett who can provide some leadership. “He’s a senior who hasn’t played a whole lot, but can do some nice things.”
Up front, the River Hawks will be young. Freshman Brandon Lavitt, a 6-foot-5 forward from North Carolina will likely go at power forward with 6-foot-8 freshman Billy Anderson starting at center.
Across the league, Marcinek expects many of last year’s contenders to be in the mix. Drew, which finished two games back of SU in the league play and pushed the River Hawks in the championship game, returns double-double machine, Howie McBurnie. Marcinek said he also expects Catholic, Scranton and Juniata to be in the mix.
“The biggest question marks are us and Moravian,” Marcinek said. “We will learn more as we go on and gain some experience, but I like this group.”