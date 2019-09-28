ALLENWOOD — A federal inmate at Allenwood was indicted on possession of a controlled substance.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Tavon Johnson, 29, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution, Allenwood was found on May 21 in possession of 120 strips of suboxone, a prescription opioid narcotic, hidden on himself after receiving a visit.
Officers at FCI Allenwood and agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the probe. Assistant United States Attorney Geoffrey MacArthur is prosecuting the case.
Johnson is facing a maximum of twenty years of incarceration and a $250,000 fine, according to U.S. Attorney David Freed.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA